Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Ebook Deals of The Day: January 22, 2022

Akata Witch
$1.99 Akata Witch by Nnedi Okorafor
All The Stars and Teeth
$2.99 All The Stars and Teeth by Adalyn Grace
Neanderthal Opens the Door to the Universe
$1.99 Neanderthal Opens the Door to the Universe by Preston Norton
A Love Hate Thing
$1.99 A Love Hate Thing by Whitney D. Grandison
The Fountains of Silence
$2.99 The Fountains of Silence by Ruta Sepetys
Damsel
$1.99 Damsel by Elana K. Arnold 
All Thirteen: The Incredible Cave Rescue of the Thai Boys' Soccer Team 
$3.99 All Thirteen: The Incredible Cave Rescue of the Thai Boys' Soccer Team  by Christina Soontornvat
Bone Gap
$1.99 Bone Gap by Laura Ruby
