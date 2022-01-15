Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Ebook Deals of the Day: January 15, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
ThriftBooks - Shop ThriftBooks for the best selection and value on Teen and YA Books.

The best YA ebook deals of the day, sponsored by ThriftBooks.

Between Shades of Gray
$2.99 Between Shades of Gray by Ruta Sepetys
Get This Deal
Mirage
$2.99 Mirage by Somaiya Daud
Get This Deal
Blanca & Roja
$2.99 Blanca & Roja by Anna-Marie McLemore
Get This Deal
The Chosen
$2.99 The Chosen by Taran Matharu
Get This Deal
Skyward
$2.99 Skyward by Brandon Sanderson
Get This Deal
Paperback Crush
$1.99 Paperback Crush by Gabrielle Moss
Get This Deal