Young Adult Deals Book Riot’s YA Ebook Deals of the Day: January 15, 2022 Deals Jan 15, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. ThriftBooks - Shop ThriftBooks for the best selection and value on Teen and YA Books.The best YA ebook deals of the day, sponsored by ThriftBooks. $2.99 Between Shades of Gray by Ruta Sepetys Get This Deal $2.99 Mirage by Somaiya Daud Get This Deal $2.99 Blanca & Roja by Anna-Marie McLemore Get This Deal $2.99 The Chosen by Taran Matharu Get This Deal $2.99 Skyward by Brandon Sanderson Get This Deal $1.99 Paperback Crush by Gabrielle Moss Get This Deal