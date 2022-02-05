Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Ebook Deals of the Day: February 5, 2022

I Believe In A Thing Called Love
$2.99 I Believe In A Thing Called Love by Maurene Goo
A Sitting In St. James
$1.99 A Sitting In St. James by Rita Williams-Garcia
Agnes At The End of the World
$2.99 Agnes At The End of the World by Kelly McWilliams
Hurricane Summer
$2.99 Hurricane Summer by Asha Bromfield
The Diviners
$2.99 The Diviners by Libba Bray
Once and Future
$2.99 Once and Future by A. R. Capetta and Cory McCarthy
Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me
$2.99 Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me by Mariko Tamaki and Rosemary Valero-O'Connell
Everything You Wanted To Know About Indians But Were Afraid To Ask
$2.99 Everything You Wanted To Know About Indians But Were Afraid To Ask by Anton Treuer
