Book Riot’s YA Ebook Deals of the Day: February 26, 2022

No Filter and Other Lies by Crystal Maldonado and read by Frankie Corzo

Frost Blood
$1.99 Frost Blood by Elly Blake
Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me
$2.99 Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me by Mariko Tamaki and Rosemary Valero-O'Connell
The Beast Player
$2.99 The Beast Player by Nahoko Uehashi and Cathy Hirano (translator)
Yesterday Is History
$1.99 Yesterday Is History by Kosoko Jackson
The Lucky List
$1.99 The Lucky List by Rachael Lippincott
Agnes at the End of the World
$2.99 Agnes at the End of the World by Kelly McWilliams
A Taste for Love
$1.99 A Taste for Love by Jennifer Yen
Ski Weekend
$.99 Ski Weekend by Rektok Ross
