Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Ebook Deals of the Day: February 12, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Wattpad Books, publisher of Blackout

The best YA ebook deals, sponsored by Wattpad Books, publisher of Blackout

The Stars and the Blackness Between Them
$2.99 The Stars and the Blackness Between Them by Junauda Petrus
Get This Deal
14 Ways to Die
$1.99 14 Ways to Die by Vincent Ralph
Get This Deal
In Deeper Waters
$1.99 In Deeper Waters by F. T. Lukens
Get This Deal
Angel of Greenwood
$2.99 Angel of Greenwood by Randi Pink
Get This Deal
Let's Talk About Love
$2.99 Let's Talk About Love by Claire Kann
Get This Deal
The Passing Playbook
$2.99 The Passing Playbook by Isaac Fitzsimons
Get This Deal
I'll Be The One
$1.99 I'll Be The One by Lyla Lee
Get This Deal
Strange The Dreamer
$1.99 Strange The Dreamer by Laini Taylor
Get This Deal
Mooncakes
$4.99 Mooncakes by Suzanne Walker and Wendy Xu
Get This Deal
The Magic Fish
$1.99 The Magic Fish by Trung Le Nguyen
Get This Deal