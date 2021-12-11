Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Ebook Deals of the Day: December 11, 2021

The Ones We’re Meant to Find by Joan He

The Beautiful
$1.99 The Beautiful by Renée Ahdieh 
A Curse So Dark and Lonely
$3.99 A Curse So Dark and Lonely by Brigid Kemmerer
Huntress
$1.99 Huntress by Malinda Lo
A Breath Too Late
$1.99 A Breath Too Late by Rocky Callen
Jackaby
$1.99 Jackaby by William Ritter
The 57 Bus
$2.99 The 57 Bus by Dashka Slater
