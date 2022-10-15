Riot Headline Book Riot Will Match Your Donation to Taller Salud for Hurricane Relief in Puerto Rico
Book Riot’s YA Deals of the Day: October 15, 2022

The Corpse Queen
$2.99 The Corpse Queen by Heather M. Herrman
Don't Hate The Player
$3.99 Don't Hate The Player by Alexis Nedd
A Line in the Dark
$2.99 A Line in the Dark by Malinda Lo 
Legendborn
$1.99 Legendborn by Tracy Deonn
Fallout: Spies, Superbombs, and the Ultimate Cold War Showdown
$2.99 Fallout: Spies, Superbombs, and the Ultimate Cold War Showdown by Steven Sheinkin
The Heartbreak Bakery
$2.99 The Heartbreak Bakery by A. R. Capetta
History Is All You Left Me
$2.99 History Is All You Left Me by Adam Silvera
Truthwitch
$2.99 Truthwitch by Susan Dennard
