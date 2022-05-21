Young Adult Deals Book Riot’s YA Deals of the Day: May 21, 2022 Deals May 21, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Penguin TeenThe best YA book deals of the day, sponsored by Penguin Teen. $2.99 Our Way Back to Always by Nina Moreno Get This Deal $2.99 The Book of Living Secrets by Madeleine Roux Get This Deal $1.99 Almost American Girl by Robin Ha Get This Deal $2.99 Never Look Back by Lilliam Rivera Get This Deal $2.99 Black Dove White Raven by Elizabeth Wein Get This Deal $1.99 I Know What You Did Last Summer by Lois Duncan Get This Deal $2.99 The Downstairs Girl by Stacey Lee Get This Deal $2.99 The Disenchantments by Nina LaCour Get This Deal $2.99 Blood Scion by Deborah Falaye Get This Deal $1.99 Panic by Lauren Oliver Get This Deal You Might Also Like Barnes & Noble Being Sued in Virginia Beach Over GENDER QUEER, COURT OF MIST AND FURY 8 of the Best Books With a Nonlinear Timeline What Are the Worst Books of All Time? 8 Recent Nonfiction Books on the Natural World Got History? A Guide to the Best Historical Fiction in Several Genres, Eras, and Styles 50 Best Manga You Must Read Right Now