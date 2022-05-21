Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Deals of the Day: May 21, 2022

Our Way Back to Always
$2.99 Our Way Back to Always by Nina Moreno 
The Book of Living Secrets
$2.99 The Book of Living Secrets by Madeleine Roux
Almost American Girl
$1.99 Almost American Girl by Robin Ha
Never Look Back
$2.99 Never Look Back by Lilliam Rivera
Black Dove White Raven
$2.99 Black Dove White Raven by Elizabeth Wein
I Know What You Did Last Summer
$1.99 I Know What You Did Last Summer by Lois Duncan
The Downstairs Girl
$2.99 The Downstairs Girl by Stacey Lee
The Disenchantments
$2.99 The Disenchantments by Nina LaCour
Blood Scion
$2.99 Blood Scion by Deborah Falaye 
Panic
$1.99 Panic by Lauren Oliver
