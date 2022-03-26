Uncategorized Book Riot’s YA Deals of the Day: March 26, 2022 Deals Mar 26, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. the audiobook edition of The Lost DreamerThe best YA ebook deals, sponsored by the audiobook edition of The Lost Dreamer. $2.99 More Happy Than Not by Adam Silvera Get This Deal $2.99 I'll Give You The Sun by Jandy Nelson Get This Deal $1.99 How To Make Friends With The Dark by Kathleen Glasgow Get This Deal $2.99 Brazen: Women Who Rocked The World by Pénélope Bagieu Get This Deal $2.99 The Queen's Assassin by Melissa de la Cruz Get This Deal $2.99 Legend by Marie Lu Get This Deal $2.99 Dear Justyce by Nic Stone Get This Deal $1.99 Challenger Deep by Neal Shusterman Get This Deal You Might Also Like The 25 Most Influential Horror Novels of All Time 12 Books That Read Like Podcasts How to Choose Your Next Book to Read — In the Most Chaotic Way Possible 50 Best Manga You Must Read Right Now Ted Cruz Accidentally Makes Two Anti-Racist Books Bestsellers On the Road Again: 26 of the Best Audiobooks for Road Trips