Tailored Book Recommendations Tailored Book Recommendations Tailored Book Recommendations
Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Deals of the Day: January 29, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
ThriftBooks - Shop #BookTok favorites at ThriftBooks and find your next obsession.

The best YA ebook deals, sponsored by ThriftBooks.

Cinderella Is Dead
$1.99 Cinderella Is Dead by Kalynn Bayron
Get This Deal
Vial of Tears
$1.99 Vial of Tears by Cristin Bishara
Get This Deal
Seraphina
$1.99 Seraphina by Rachel Hartman
Get This Deal
Forest of Stolen Girls
$1.99 Forest of Stolen Girls by June Hur
Get This Deal
(Don't) Call Me Crazy
$1.99 (Don't) Call Me Crazy by Kelly Jensen
Get This Deal
Up All Night
$1.99 Up All Night by Laura Silverman
Get This Deal