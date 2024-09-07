Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Deals of the Day for September 7, 2024

The best YA book deals of the day, all hand picked by Book Riot.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
The Darkness Within Us

$1.99

The Darkness Within Us by Tricia Levenseller
Get This Deal
Blood Justice

$2.99

Blood Justice by Terry J. Benton-Walker
Get This Deal
A Crane Among Wolves

$2.99

A Crane Among Wolves by June Hur
Get This Deal
How It Feels to Float

$1.99

How It Feels to Float by Helena Fox
Get This Deal
Wicked Fox

$1.99

Wicked Fox by Kat Cho
Get This Deal
The Borden Murders: Lizzie Borden and the Trial of the Century

$1.99

The Borden Murders: Lizzie Borden and the Trial of the Century by Sarah Miller
Get This Deal
Flygirl

$1.99

Flygirl by Sherri L. Smith
Get This Deal
Into The Light

$2.99

Into The Light by Mark Oshiro
Get This Deal