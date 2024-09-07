Young Adult Deals Book Riot’s YA Deals of the Day for September 7, 2024 The best YA book deals of the day, all hand picked by Book Riot. Deals Sep 7, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $1.99The Darkness Within Us by Tricia LevensellerGet This Deal$2.99Blood Justice by Terry J. Benton-WalkerGet This Deal $2.99A Crane Among Wolves by June HurGet This Deal$1.99How It Feels to Float by Helena FoxGet This Deal $1.99Wicked Fox by Kat ChoGet This Deal$1.99The Borden Murders: Lizzie Borden and the Trial of the Century by Sarah MillerGet This Deal $1.99Flygirl by Sherri L. SmithGet This Deal$2.99Into The Light by Mark OshiroGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Read Books On Goodreads in August New Science Fiction Fantasy Releases and Houses Filled With Horror Back To Sleuthing: 11 New Mystery & Thrillers for September 2024 10 New Nonfiction Books Out in September You Need to Read You Feel That Chill? That's New September Horror in the Air The Best Book Club Books of September