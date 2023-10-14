Young Adult Deals Book Riot’s YA Deals of the Day for October 14, 2023 Deals Oct 14, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 The Fixer by Jennifer Lynn Barnes Get This Deal $1.99 The Keeper of the Night by Kylie Lee Baker Get This Deal $2.99 The City Beautiful by Aden Polydoros Get This Deal $1.99 Well, That Was Unexpected by Jesse Q. Sutanto Get This Deal $1.99 The Wrath & The Dawn by Renée Ahdieh Get This Deal $1.99 The Lie Tree by Frances Hardinge Get This Deal $1.99 Daughter of the Pirate King by Tricia Levenseller Get This Deal $2.99 Vampires Never Get Old by Zoraida Córdova and Natalie C. Parker Get This Deal $1.99 I Think I Love You by Auriane Desombre Get This Deal $2.99 The Buried and the Bound by Rochelle Hassan Get This Deal You Might Also Like 9 Science Fiction Books that Mix in Medieval Elements 10 Dark and Twisted Fairy Tale Retellings 8 Horror Reads That Made My Skin Crawl What Else Do Parents Who Believe Librarians Should Be Prosecuted for Library Materials Think?: Book Censorship News, October 13, 2023 For $150,000, You Could Own a Former Carnegie Library (But It Needs Work!) Adult Versions of Your Favorite Childhood Horror Books