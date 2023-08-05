Young Adult Deals Book Riot’s YA Deals of the Day for August 5, 2023 Deals Aug 5, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $4.99 A Blade So Black by L.L. McKinney Get This Deal $2.99 (Don't) Call Me Crazy by Kelly Jensen (editor) Get This Deal $2.99 Hani and Ishu's Guide to Fake Dating by Adiba Jaigirdar Get This Deal $2.99 We Hunt the Flame by Hafsah Faizal Get This Deal $1.99 Spice Road by Maiya Ibrahim Get This Deal $2.99 The Lost Girls: A Vampire Revenge Story by Sonia Hartl Get This Deal You Might Also Like 23 of the Best and Swooniest Romantasy Books 9 of the Best Recent Epic Fantasy Series Quiz: Pick Your Favorite Lisa Frank Aesthetic and Get A Book Recommendation Here is the 2023 Booker Prize Longlist 8 of the Best New Science Fiction and Fantasy Books To Read in August 2023 Brave Books, Kirk Cameron Plan Public Library Events August 5; Public Libraries Need to Prepare