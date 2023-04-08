Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Deals of the Day for April 8, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
The Downstairs Girl
$2.99 The Downstairs Girl by Stacey Lee
Get This Deal
The Honeys
$1.99 The Honeys by Ryan La Sala
Get This Deal
The Name She Gave Me
$1.99 The Name She Gave Me by Betty Culley
Get This Deal
A Million Junes
$2.99 A Million Junes by Emily Henry
Get This Deal
The Belles
$1.59 The Belles by Dhonielle Clayton
Get This Deal
Heartstopper
$1.99 Heartstopper by Alice Oseman
Get This Deal
They Went Left
$2.99 They Went Left by Monica Hesse
Get This Deal
A Breath Too Late
$2.99 A Breath Too Late by Rocky Callen
Get This Deal
Elatsoe
$2.99 Elatsoe by Darcy Little Badger
Get This Deal
The Walls Around Us
$1.99 The Walls Around Us by Nova Ren Suma
Get This Deal
Salt and Sugar
$2.99 Salt and Sugar by Rebecca Carvalho
Get This Deal
The Hunger Games
$1.99 The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins
Get This Deal