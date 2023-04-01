Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Deals of the Day for April 1, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Always Never Yours
$2.99 Always Never Yours by Emily Wibberley, Austin Siegemund-Broka
The Kindred
$1.99 The Kindred by Alechia Dow
House of Hollow
$2.99 House of Hollow by Krystal Sutherland
Ship of Smoke and Steel
$3.99 Ship of Smoke and Steel by Django Wexler
The Other Merlin
$2.99 The Other Merlin by Robyn Schneider
Before the Devil Breaks You
$3.99 Before the Devil Breaks You by Libba Bray
The Spice Road
$1.99 The Spice Road by Maiya Ibrahim
Murder of Crows
$1.99 Murder of Crows by K. Ancrum
Salt and Sugar
$2.99 Salt and Sugar by Rebecca Carvalho
High Spirits
$2.99 High Spirits by Camille Gomera-Tavarez
