Young Adult Deals Book Riot’s YA Deals of the Day for April 1, 2023 Deals Apr 1, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 Always Never Yours by Emily Wibberley, Austin Siegemund-Broka Get This Deal $1.99 The Kindred by Alechia Dow Get This Deal $2.99 House of Hollow by Krystal Sutherland Get This Deal $3.99 Ship of Smoke and Steel by Django Wexler Get This Deal $2.99 The Other Merlin by Robyn Schneider Get This Deal $3.99 Before the Devil Breaks You by Libba Bray Get This Deal $1.99 The Spice Road by Maiya Ibrahim Get This Deal $1.99 Murder of Crows by K. Ancrum Get This Deal $2.99 Salt and Sugar by Rebecca Carvalho Get This Deal $2.99 High Spirits by Camille Gomera-Tavarez Get This Deal You Might Also Like Is This Real Life?: 8 of the Most Surreal Books Ever Written 9 Twisty Suspense Novels You Won't Be Able To Put Down 9 of the Very Best Alternate History Books 8 Brilliant Books by Indian Authors Set In India 8 Doorstopper Comics and Graphic Novels to Immerse Yourself In 10 Physics Books That Will Help Answer Your Questions About Life, The Universe and Everything