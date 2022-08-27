Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Deals of the Day: August 27, 2022

Murder for the Modern Girl
$1.99 Murder for the Modern Girl by Kendall Kulper 
Blanca & Roja
$3.99 Blanca & Roja by Anna-Marie McLemore
Not The Girls You're Looking For
$1.99 Not The Girls You're Looking For by Aminah Mae Safi
The Backstagers
$1.99 The Backstagers by James Tynion and Rian Sygh 
Elatsoe
$2.99 Elatsoe by Darcie Little Badger
The Near Witch
$1.99 The Near Witch by V. E. Schwab 
The Way You Make Me Feel
$2.99 The Way You Make Me Feel by Maurene Goo 
Every Falling Star
$2.99 Every Falling Star by Sungju Lee
