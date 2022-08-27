Young Adult Deals Book Riot’s YA Deals of the Day: August 27, 2022 Deals Aug 27, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. A Venom Dark and Sweet by Judy I. Lin, with Fierce ReadsThe best YA book deals of the day, sponsored by A Venom Dark and Sweet by Judy I. Lin, with Fierce Reads. $1.99 Murder for the Modern Girl by Kendall Kulper Get This Deal $3.99 Blanca & Roja by Anna-Marie McLemore Get This Deal $1.99 Not The Girls You're Looking For by Aminah Mae Safi Get This Deal $1.99 The Backstagers by James Tynion and Rian Sygh Get This Deal $2.99 Elatsoe by Darcie Little Badger Get This Deal $1.99 The Near Witch by V. E. Schwab Get This Deal $2.99 The Way You Make Me Feel by Maurene Goo Get This Deal $2.99 Every Falling Star by Sungju Lee Get This Deal You Might Also Like Get Out Your Brooms for These New Witchy YA Books Duval County Public Schools Bought Dozens of New Books. They're Sitting Indefinitely in Storage. Some of The Best Fantasy Light Novels You Can Read 20 of the Best Science Fiction Books of All Time 50 Best Manga You Must Read Right Now States That Have Enacted Book Ban Laws: Book Censorship News, August 26, 2022