Young Adult Deals Book Riot’s YA Deals of the Day: August 13, 2022 Deals Aug 13, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All Ways Black and Penguin Random HouseThe best YA book deals of the day, sponsored by All Ways Black and Penguin Random House. $2.99 Somewhere Between Bitter and Sweet by Laekan Zea Kemp Get This Deal $3.99 The Naturals by Jennifer Lynn Barnes Get This Deal $1.99 The Guinevere Deception by Kiersten White Get This Deal $2.99 I Wanna Be Where You Are by Kristina Forest Get This Deal $2.99 Everything Sad Is Untrue by Daniel Nayeri Get This Deal $1.99 The River Has Teeth by Erica Waters Get This Deal $3.99 You Have A Match by Emma Lord Get This Deal $1.99 Huntress by Malinda Lo Get This Deal You Might Also Like 20 of the Best Science Fiction Books of All Time The 20 Best & Worst Stephen King Book Endings Standalone Fantasy Books for Newbies to the Genre Barnes & Noble Huge 50% Off Sale Quiz: Which Goosebumps Cover Are You? Can You Guess This Classic Book By Its Color Palette?