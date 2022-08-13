Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Deals of the Day: August 13, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
All Ways Black and Penguin Random House

The best YA book deals of the day, sponsored by All Ways Black and Penguin Random House

Somewhere Between Bitter and Sweet
$2.99 Somewhere Between Bitter and Sweet by Laekan Zea Kemp 
Get This Deal
The Naturals
$3.99 The Naturals by Jennifer Lynn Barnes
Get This Deal
The Guinevere Deception
$1.99 The Guinevere Deception by Kiersten White
Get This Deal
I Wanna Be Where You Are
$2.99 I Wanna Be Where You Are by Kristina Forest
Get This Deal
Everything Sad Is Untrue
$2.99 Everything Sad Is Untrue by Daniel Nayeri 
Get This Deal
The River Has Teeth
$1.99 The River Has Teeth by Erica Waters
Get This Deal
You Have A Match
$3.99 You Have A Match by Emma Lord 
Get This Deal
Huntress
$1.99 Huntress by Malinda Lo
Get This Deal
Enter to win the best darned ereader money can buy