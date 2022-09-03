Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day: September 3, 2022

Private Label
$2.99 Private Label by Kelly Yang
Daughter of Sparta
$2.99 Daughter of Sparta by Claire Andrews
Dark and Deepest Red
$2.99 Dark and Deepest Red by Anna-Marie McLemore 
This Light Between Us
$2.99 This Light Between Us by Andrew Fukuda
This Place Is Still Beautiful
$2.99 This Place Is Still Beautiful by XiXi Tian
Slip
$1.99 Slip by Marika McCoola and Aatmaja Pandya
The Silence That Binds Us
$2.99 The Silence That Binds Us by Joanna Ho
A Year to the Day
$2.99 A Year to the Day by Robin Benway
