Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of The Day: September 24, 2022

Lost In The Never Woods
$2.99 Lost In The Never Woods by Aiden Thomas 
The Wicked Deep
$1.99 The Wicked Deep by Shea Ernshaw
You'd Be Home Now
$2.99 You'd Be Home Now by Kathleen Glasgow 
This Light Between Us
$2.99 This Light Between Us by Andrew Fukuda
You Have a Match
$1.99 You Have a Match by Emma Lord
We Are Not From Here
$2.99 We Are Not From Here by Jenny Torres Sanchez 
On The Come Up
$1.99 On The Come Up by Angie Thomas
The Burning Sky
$3.99 The Burning Sky by Sherry Thomas 
