Young Adult Deals Book Riot's YA Book Deals of the Day: September 23, 2023 Deals Sep 23, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $1.99 The Astonishing Color of After by Emily XR Pan Get This Deal $2.99 I'll Give You The Sun by Jandy Nelson Get This Deal $3.99 The Librarian of Auschwitz by Antonio Iturbe, translated by Lilit Thwaites Get This Deal $1.99 This Is My Brain In Love by I. W. Gregorio Get This Deal $4.99 The Shiver Series: Shiver, Linger, Forever, Sinner by Maggie Stiefvater Get This Deal $2.99 Together We Burn by Isabel Ibañez Get This Deal $1.99 The New Girl by Jesse Q. Sutanto Get This Deal $2.99 The Extraordinaries by TJ Klune Get This Deal