Riot Headline Longlists Announced for 2022 National Book Awards
Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day: September 17, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Sourcebooks Fire

The best YA book deals of the day, sponsored by Sourcebooks Fire

Skin of the Sea
$1.99 Skin of the Sea by Natasha Bowen
Get This Deal
Boneless Mercies
$2.99 Boneless Mercies by April Genevieve Tucholke
Get This Deal
Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You
$2.99 Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You by Jason Reynolds and Ibrim X. Kendi
Get This Deal
You're Welcome Universe
$4.99 You're Welcome Universe by Whitney Gaardner
Get This Deal
Gates of Thread and Stone
$.99 Gates of Thread and Stone by Lori M. Lee 
Get This Deal
Serpent & Dove
$1.99 Serpent & Dove by Shelby Mahurin 
Get This Deal
Enter to win a 1-year membership to Audible
Fall into books as diverse as the universe with Tailored Book Recommendations