Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day: September 10, 2022

Lord of the Fly Fest by Goldy Moldavsky

Serpent and Dove
$1.99 Serpent and Dove by Shelby Mahurin
The Perfect Escape
$1.99 The Perfect Escape by Suzanne Park
A Curse So Dark and Lonely
$3.99 A Curse So Dark and Lonely by Brigid Kemmerer
Nothing Burns As Bright As You
$2.99 Nothing Burns As Bright As You by Ashley Woodfolk 
These Hollow Vows
$2.99 These Hollow Vows by Lexi Ryan 
Six Crimson Cranes
$2.99 Six Crimson Cranes by Elizabeth Lim
Tess of the Road
$1.99 Tess of the Road by Rachel Hartman
None Shall Sleep
$2.99 None Shall Sleep by Ellie Marney
