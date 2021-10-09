From the Bram Stoker-nominated author of The Luminous Dead comes a gothic fantasy horror--The Death of Jane Lawrence. From the Bram Stoker-nominated author of The Luminous Dead comes a gothic fantasy horror--The Death of Jane Lawrence. From the Bram Stoker-nominated author of The Luminous Dead comes a gothic fantasy horror--The Death of Jane Lawrence.
Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day: October 9, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Penguin Teen

The best YA book deals today, sponsored by Penguin Teen.

These Violent Delights
$1.99 These Violent Delights by Chloe Gong
Get This Deal
Body Talk: 37 Voices Explore Our Radical Anatomy
$1.99 Body Talk: 37 Voices Explore Our Radical Anatomy by Kelly Jensen
Get This Deal
Don't Date Rosa Santos
$2.99 Don't Date Rosa Santos by Nina Moreno
Get This Deal
The Things She's Seen
$1.99 The Things She's Seen by Ambelin and Ezekiel Kwaymullina
Get This Deal
Start an Audiobooks.com Free Trial and listen to all your faves!