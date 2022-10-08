Young Adult Deals Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day: October 8, 2022 Deals Oct 8, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. MITeen PressThe best YA book deals this week, sponsored by MITeen Press. $1.99 This Rebel Heart by Katherine Locke Get This Deal $2.99 The Lost Dreamer by Lizz Huerta Get This Deal $2.99 The Ones We're Meant To Find by Joan He Get This Deal $2.99 Reclaim the Stars: 17 Tales Across Realms & Space by Zoraida Córdova Get This Deal $2.99 History Is All You Left Me by Adam Silvera Get This Deal $2.99 Lakesedge by Lyndall Clipstone Get This Deal $2.99 White Rabbit by Caleb Roehrig Get This Deal $2.99 Spindle and Dagger by J. Anderson Coats Get This Deal You Might Also Like The 25 Best Space Opera Books of All Time It's Fantasy All the Way Down: A Fantasy Sub-genres Primer 10 Fascinating Graphic Nonfiction Books for Curious Minds Quiz: Build A Haunted House & Get A Haunted House Book Recommendation All Kinds of Scary: 11 of the Best Horror Short Story Collections 13 October Mystery, Thriller, And True Crime Books To Read