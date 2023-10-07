Young Adult Deals Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day: October 7, 2023 Deals Oct 7, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 The Buried and the Bound by Rochelle Hassan Get This Deal $3.99 Firekeeper's Daughter by Angeline Boulley Get This Deal $1.99 When the Angels Left the Old Country by Sacha Lamb Get This Deal $2.99 Clown in a Cornfield by Adam Cesare Get This Deal $2.99 Mooncakes by Suzanne Walker, illustrated by Wendy Xu Get This Deal $2.99 Our Dark Duet by V.E.Schwab Get This Deal $1.99 Hell Followed with Us by Andrew Joseph White Get This Deal $2.50 Wild is the Witch by Rachel Griffin Get This Deal $3.99 We Hunt the Flame by Hafsah Faizal Get This Deal $2.99 Saint Juniper's Folly by Alex Crespo Get This Deal $1.99 Fat Chance, Charlie Vega by Crystal Maldonado Get This Deal $4.00 This Book Is Gay by Juno Dawson Get This Deal $2.99 Nigeria Jones by Ibi Zoboi Get This Deal $2.99 How to Excavate a Heart by Jake Maia Arlow Get This Deal You Might Also Like 20 Must Read Mystery Books as Recommended by Mystery Writers 14 New Mysteries, Thrillers, True Crime For October 2023 Sleuthing 10 New Knockout Sci-Fi and Fantasy Books Landing October 2023 October is for Horror Fans! Here are 8 Scarily Good New Releases What Not To Say to Public Librarians The 20 Best Books for Teens: 2023 Picks