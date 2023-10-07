Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day: October 7, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
The Buried and the Bound
$2.99 The Buried and the Bound by Rochelle Hassan
Firekeeper's Daughter
$3.99 Firekeeper's Daughter by Angeline Boulley
When the Angels Left the Old Country
$1.99 When the Angels Left the Old Country by Sacha Lamb
Clown in a Cornfield
$2.99 Clown in a Cornfield by Adam Cesare
Mooncakes 
$2.99 Mooncakes  by Suzanne Walker, illustrated by Wendy Xu
Our Dark Duet
$2.99 Our Dark Duet by V.E.Schwab
Hell Followed with Us
$1.99 Hell Followed with Us by Andrew Joseph White 
Wild is the Witch
$2.50 Wild is the Witch by Rachel Griffin
We Hunt the Flame
$3.99 We Hunt the Flame by Hafsah Faizal
Saint Juniper's Folly
$2.99 Saint Juniper's Folly by Alex Crespo
Fat Chance, Charlie Vega
$1.99 Fat Chance, Charlie Vega by Crystal Maldonado
This Book Is Gay
$4.00 This Book Is Gay by Juno Dawson
Nigeria Jones
$2.99 Nigeria Jones by Ibi Zoboi
How to Excavate a Heart 
$2.99 How to Excavate a Heart  by Jake Maia Arlow
