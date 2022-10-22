Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day: October 22, 2022

There's Someone Inside Your House
$2.99 There's Someone Inside Your House by Stephanie Perkins
Battle of the Bands
$2.99 Battle of the Bands by Lauren Gibaldi and Eric Smith
Idol Gossip
$2.99 Idol Gossip by Alexandra Leigh Young
Rural Voices: 15 Authors Challenge Assumptions About Small-Town America
$2.99 Rural Voices: 15 Authors Challenge Assumptions About Small-Town America by Nora Shalaway Carpenter
The Lost Dreamer
$2.99 The Lost Dreamer by Lizz Huerta
Baby and Solo
$2.99 Baby and Solo by Lisabeth Posthuma
Wild Tongues Can't Be Tamed
$2.99 Wild Tongues Can't Be Tamed by Saraciea J. Fennell
This Is Our Story
$1.99 This Is Our Story by Ashley Elston 
