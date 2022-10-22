Young Adult Deals Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day: October 22, 2022 Deals Oct 22, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Penguin Random House AudioThe best YA book deals of the day, sponsored by Penguin Random House Audio: browse today where you can discover books that play! $2.99 There's Someone Inside Your House by Stephanie Perkins Get This Deal $2.99 Battle of the Bands by Lauren Gibaldi and Eric Smith Get This Deal $2.99 Idol Gossip by Alexandra Leigh Young Get This Deal $2.99 Rural Voices: 15 Authors Challenge Assumptions About Small-Town America by Nora Shalaway Carpenter Get This Deal $2.99 The Lost Dreamer by Lizz Huerta Get This Deal $2.99 Baby and Solo by Lisabeth Posthuma Get This Deal $2.99 Wild Tongues Can't Be Tamed by Saraciea J. Fennell Get This Deal $1.99 This Is Our Story by Ashley Elston Get This Deal You Might Also Like Amazon Changes Kindle eBook Return Policy, Ends Lending Between Kindle Users, and More Fabulous Standalone YA Fantasy Books You Should Read The 10 Best Slipstream Books For Readers New to the Genre The 50 Scariest Books Of All Time Books For a Rainy Day: 9 Cozy Fiction Books Set In Libraries The 25 Best Space Opera Books of All Time