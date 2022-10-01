Sponsored

Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day October 1, 2022 

Demon in the Wood by Leigh Bardugo; illustrated by Dani Pendergast

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
$2.99 Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children by Ransom Riggs 
Every Body Looking
$4.99 Every Body Looking by Candace Iloh
Briarheart
$2.99 Briarheart by Mercedes Lackey
None Shall Sleep
$2.99 None Shall Sleep by Ellie Marney
Darling
$2.99 Darling by K. Ancrum
Tunnel of Bones
$4.99 Tunnel of Bones by Victoria Schwab
The Perfect Escape
$1.99 The Perfect Escape by Suzanne Park
Dark and Deepest Red
$2.99 Dark and Deepest Red by Anna-Marie McLemore
