Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day: November 5, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Penguin Teen

The best YA book deals of the day, sponsored by Penguin Teen

Ophelia After All
$2.99 Ophelia After All by Racquel Marie
Get This Deal
Me (Moth)
$2.99 Me (Moth) by Amber McBride
Get This Deal
The Star-Touched Queen
$2.99 The Star-Touched Queen by Roshani Chokshi
Get This Deal
The Witch King
$2.99 The Witch King by H.E. Edgmon
Get This Deal
My Dearest Darkest
$1.99 My Dearest Darkest by Kayla Cottingham 
Get This Deal
It's Kind of a Cheesy Love Story
$2.99 It's Kind of a Cheesy Love Story by Lauren Morrill 
Get This Deal
Graceling
$2.99 Graceling by Kristin Cashore 
Get This Deal
Escape Room
$1.99 Escape Room by Maren Stoffels
Get This Deal
Fall into books as diverse as the universe with Tailored Book Recommendations