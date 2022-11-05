Young Adult Deals Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day: November 5, 2022 Deals Nov 5, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Penguin TeenThe best YA book deals of the day, sponsored by Penguin Teen. $2.99 Ophelia After All by Racquel Marie Get This Deal $2.99 Me (Moth) by Amber McBride Get This Deal $2.99 The Star-Touched Queen by Roshani Chokshi Get This Deal $2.99 The Witch King by H.E. Edgmon Get This Deal $1.99 My Dearest Darkest by Kayla Cottingham Get This Deal $2.99 It's Kind of a Cheesy Love Story by Lauren Morrill Get This Deal $2.99 Graceling by Kristin Cashore Get This Deal $1.99 Escape Room by Maren Stoffels Get This Deal You Might Also Like 13 November Mystery, Thrillers, and True Crime Releases "The Girl With The Green Ribbon": A Tale of Many Lives 10 Horror Books Coming Out This Month That Will Thrill and Chill Quiz: What Literary Family Would You Be a Part of? Here are the Best Books of 2022, According to Barnes and Noble Booksellers 50 Best Manga You Must Read Right Now