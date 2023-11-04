Young Adult Deals Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day: November 4, 2023 Community Nov 4, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 How To Survive Your Murder by Danielle Valentine Get This Deal $2.99 The Minus-One Club by Kekla Magoon Get This Deal $1.99 The Black Queen by Jumata Emill Get This Deal $2.99 The Taking of Jake Livingston by Ryan Douglass Get This Deal $3.99 She's Too Pretty To Burn by Wendy Heard Get This Deal $2.99 Jack of Hearts (And Other Parts) by L.C. Rosen Get This Deal $2.99 Mirror Girls by Kelly McWilliams Get This Deal $2.99 Girl Forgotten by April Henry Get This Deal You Might Also Like Goodreads Releases Statement on "Review Bombing" The Uprising of Mesopunk Books Can You Guess the Fantasy Book Based On a Vague Description? 10 of the Most Exciting New YA Books Out November 2023 Is tome. Your Secret to Finally Finishing Your Novel? 10 New Mystery, Thrillers, True Crime For November 2023 Armchair Sleuthing