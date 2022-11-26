Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day: November 26, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
MITeen Press

The best YA deals of the day, sponsored by MITeen Press.

An Arrow to the Moon
$2.99 An Arrow to the Moon by Emily XR Pan
Get This Deal
The Agathas
$2.99 The Agathas by Kathleen Glasgow and Liz Lawson
Get This Deal
Beasts of Prey
$2.99 Beasts of Prey by Ayana Gray
Get This Deal
Recommended For You
$1.99 Recommended For You by Laura Silverman
Get This Deal
They Wish They Were Us
$2.99 They Wish They Were Us by Jessica Goodman 
Get This Deal
Some Girls Do
$2.99 Some Girls Do by Jennifer Dugan 
Get This Deal
The Beautiful
$2.99 The Beautiful by Renée Ahdieh
Get This Deal
Skyhunter
$2.99 Skyhunter by Marie Lu 
Get This Deal
Renegades
$2.99 Renegades by Marissa Meyer 
Get This Deal
I Must Betray You
$2.99 I Must Betray You by Ruta Sepetys
Get This Deal