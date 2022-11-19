Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day: November 19, 2022

Survive The Dome
$1.99 Survive The Dome by Kosoko Jackson
The Empirium Trilogy
$3.99 The Empirium Trilogy by Claire Legrand
Sisters of the Snake
$1.99 Sisters of the Snake by Sasha Nanua and Sarena Nanua
The Summer of Broken Rules
$1.99 The Summer of Broken Rules by K. L. Walther
Margot Mertz Takes It Down
$2.99 Margot Mertz Takes It Down by Carrie McCrossen and Ian McWethy
The Star-Touched Queen
$2.99 The Star-Touched Queen by Roshani Chokshi
Ophelia After All
$2.99 Ophelia After All by Racquel Marie
Jackaby
$2.99 Jackaby by William Ritter
Nocturna
$1.99 Nocturna by Maya Motayne
Kiss Number 8
$.99 Kiss Number 8 by Colleen AF Venable and Ellen T. Crenshaw
