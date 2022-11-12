Young Adult Deals Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day: November 12, 2022 Deals Nov 12, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Lerner Publishing GroupThe best YA book deals of the day, sponsored by Lerner Publishing Group. $2.99 The Dead Queen's Club by Hannah Capin Get This Deal $1.99 Crown Chasers by Rebecca Coffindaffer Get This Deal $2.99 Everything You Wanted To Know About Indians but Were Afraid to Ask by Anton Treuer Get This Deal $2.99 A Song Below Water by Bethany C. Morrow Get This Deal $2.99 Each of Us a Desert by Mark Oshiro Get This Deal $2.99 Black Wings Beating by Alex London Get This Deal $2.99 How (Not) To Ask a Boy to Prom by S. J. Goslee Get This Deal $1.99 The Burning by Laura Bates Get This Deal You Might Also Like This is the Best Book of the Year, According to Barnes and Noble Booksellers 20 Public Domain Children's Books The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to NYT, USA Today, Publishers Weekly, and Amazon Don't Stop and Smell the Roses in These 8 Plant-Based Horror Novels Quiz: Which Book On the National Book Award Longlist Should You Read? Here are the Best Books of 2022, According to Barnes and Noble Booksellers