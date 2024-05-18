Young Adult Deals Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day: May 18, 2024 Deals May 18, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99All That Consumes Us by Erica WatersGet This Deal$1.99A Place For Vanishing by Ann FraistatGet This Deal $2.99A Clash of Steel by CB LeeGet This Deal$2.99Princess of Souls by Alexandra ChristoGet This Deal $1.99Hollow Fires by Samira AhmedGet This Deal$1.99Man Made Monsters by Andrea L. RogersGet This Deal $2.99Bone Gap by Laura RubyGet This Deal$2.99Made You Up by Francesca ZappiaGet This Deal $.99When I Was The Greatest by Jason ReynoldsGet This Deal$2.99A Pretty Implausible Premise by Karen RiversGet This Deal $.99I Killed Zoe Spanos by Kit FrickGet This Deal$2.99The Agency: A Spy in the House by Y. S. LeeGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Anticipated Books of Summer, According to Goodreads New Beach Reads for Your Book Club The Most Anticipated Mysteries and Thrillers of 2024, According to Goodreads The Best Hardcover and Paperback Deals of the Amazon Book Sale (UPDATED May 17, 2024) A Guide to the Bridgerton Books 8 Cozy and Comforting Books About Bakeries