Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day: June 4, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
the audiobook edition of Together We Burn by Isabel Ibañez

The best YA book deals of the day, sponsored by the audiobook edition of Together We Burn by Isabel Ibañez

Tigers, Not Daughters
$1.99 Tigers, Not Daughters by Samantha Mabry
Get This Deal
Felix Ever After
$1.99 Felix Ever After by Kacen Callender 
Get This Deal
All These Bodies
$2.99 All These Bodies by Kendare Blake
Get This Deal
Not So Pure and Simple
$1.99 Not So Pure and Simple by Lamar Giles
Get This Deal
Last Chance Books
$2.99 Last Chance Books by Kelsey Rodkey
Get This Deal
The Mirror Season
$2.99 The Mirror Season by Anna-Marie McLemore 
Get This Deal
All Boys Aren't Blue
$2.99 All Boys Aren't Blue by George M. Johnson 
Get This Deal
Cracked Up to Be
$2.99 Cracked Up to Be by Courtney Summers
Get This Deal
Enter to win the best darned ereader money can buy