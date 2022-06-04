Young Adult Deals Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day: June 4, 2022 Deals Jun 4, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. the audiobook edition of Together We Burn by Isabel IbañezThe best YA book deals of the day, sponsored by the audiobook edition of Together We Burn by Isabel Ibañez. $1.99 Tigers, Not Daughters by Samantha Mabry Get This Deal $1.99 Felix Ever After by Kacen Callender Get This Deal $2.99 All These Bodies by Kendare Blake Get This Deal $1.99 Not So Pure and Simple by Lamar Giles Get This Deal $2.99 Last Chance Books by Kelsey Rodkey Get This Deal $2.99 The Mirror Season by Anna-Marie McLemore Get This Deal $2.99 All Boys Aren't Blue by George M. Johnson Get This Deal $2.99 Cracked Up to Be by Courtney Summers Get This Deal You Might Also Like 15 of the Best Mystery Thrillers That'll Keep You Hooked to the Page The Best Mystery, Thriller, and True Crime Books Out In June What To Do When You See Pride Displays in Libraries This Month The Best Bridgerton Fan Fiction 15 Must-Read Historical Fiction Books for Teens 50 Best Manga You Must Read Right Now