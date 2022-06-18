Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day: June 18, 2022

Wednesday Books

Tigers, Not Daughters
$1.99 Tigers, Not Daughters by Samantha Mary
One True Loves
$1.99 One True Loves by Elise Bryant
The Walls Around Us
$1.99 The Walls Around Us by Nova Ren Suma
Ruinsong
$2.99 Ruinsong by Julia Ember
Pumpkin (Dumplin')
$2.99 Pumpkin (Dumplin') by Julie Murphy
Stay Gold
$1.99 Stay Gold by Toby McSmith
Flamer
$2.99 Flamer by Mike Curato
You Know Me Well
$2.99 You Know Me Well by Nina LaCour and David Levithan 
The Initial Insult
$2.99 The Initial Insult by Mindy McGinnis
Charming as a Verb
$2.99 Charming as a Verb by Ben Philippe
