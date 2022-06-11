Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day: June 11, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
the audiobook edition of We All Fall Down by Rose Szabo

The best YA book deals are sponsored by the audiobook edition of We All Fall Down by Rose Szabo

Some Girls Do
$2.99 Some Girls Do by Jennifer Dugan
Get This Deal
Gallant
$3.99 Gallant by VE Schwab
Get This Deal
Charming As A Verb
$2.99 Charming As A Verb by Ben Philippe
Get This Deal
This Woven Kingdom
$3.99 This Woven Kingdom by Tahereh Mafi 
Get This Deal
The Walls Around Us
$1.99 The Walls Around Us by Nova Ren Suma
Get This Deal
Witches Steeped in Gold
$2.99 Witches Steeped in Gold by Ciannon Smart
Get This Deal
Little and Lion
$1.99 Little and Lion by Brandy Colbert
Get This Deal
Flamer
$2.99 Flamer by Mike Curato
Get This Deal
The Darkness Outside Us
$2.99 The Darkness Outside Us by Eliot Schrefer 
Get This Deal
Kate In Waiting
$2.99 Kate In Waiting by Becky Albertalli
Get This Deal
Enter to win the best darned ereader money can buy