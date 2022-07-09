Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day: July 9, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Kyra Leigh

The best YA book deals of the day, sponsored by Kyra Leigh

The Ivory Key
$1.99 The Ivory Key by Akshaya Raman 
Hollow Fires
$2.99 Hollow Fires by Samira Ahmed
On The Come Up
$1.99 On The Come Up by Angie Thomas 
Genuine Fraud
$1.99 Genuine Fraud by E. Lockhart
Tell Me Again How A Crush Should Feel
$1.99 Tell Me Again How A Crush Should Feel by Sara Farizan
If It Makes You Happy
$2.99 If It Makes You Happy by Claire Kann
