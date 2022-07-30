Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day: July 30, 2022

Master of Iron by Tricia Levenseller

The best YA book deals of the day, sponsored by Master of Iron by Tricia Levenseller.

With Malice
$1.99 With Malice by Eileen Cook
Watch Over Me
$1.99 Watch Over Me by Nina LaCour
This Poison Heart
$4.99 This Poison Heart by Kalynn Bayron
A Wizard's Guide To Defensive Baking
$4.99 A Wizard's Guide To Defensive Baking by T. Kingfisher
Apple (Skin to the Core)
$2.99 Apple (Skin to the Core) by Eric Gansworth
Family of Liars
$5.99 Family of Liars by E. Lockhart 
The Way You Make Me Feel
$1.99 The Way You Make Me Feel by Maurene Goo 
What The Night Sings
$1.99 What The Night Sings by Vesper Stamper 
