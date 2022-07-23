Young Adult Deals Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day: July 23, 2022 Deals Jul 23, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Let's Play volume 2, published by Rocketship EntertainmentThe best YA book deals of the day, sponsored by Let's Play volume 2, published by Rocketship Entertainment. $1.99 Small Favors by Erin A. Craig Get This Deal $1.99 XOXO by Axie Oh Get This Deal $1.99 Loveboat, Taipei by Abigail Hing Wen Get This Deal $1.99 Aurora Rising by Amie Kaufman and Jay Kristoff Get This Deal $1.99 Meet Cute Diary by Emery Lee Get This Deal $4.99 Mooncakes by Suzanne Walker and Wendy Xu Get This Deal $2.99 The Cheerleaders by Kara Thomas Get This Deal $3.99 American Born Chinese by Gene Luen Yang Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Worst Books to See on a Dating Profile When I'm Nostalgic for the '80s and '90s, I Read These Books 10 Cozy Mysteries for a Gentle Thrill (+ a Bonus!) Your Guide To The Domestic Horror Sub-Genre A Map to the Best Treasure Hunting Mysteries Fantastical Food Fiction: 11 Books with Magical Baking and Mischief-Making