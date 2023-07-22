Young Adult Deals Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day: July 22, 2023 Kelly Jensen Jul 22, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 Gallant by V. E. Schwab Get This Deal $2.99 More Happy Than Not by Adam Silvera Get This Deal $2.99 If You Could Be Mine by Sara Farizan Get This Deal $2.99 Some Girls Do by Jennifer Dugan Get This Deal $2.99 Frostblood by Elly Blake Get This Deal $2.99 A Secret Princess by Margaret Stohl and Melissa de la Cruz Get This Deal $1.99 Let's Talk About Love by Claire Kann Get This Deal $2.99 Camp by L. C. Rosen Get This Deal $1.99 When You Were Everything by Ashley Woodfolk Get This Deal $.99 The Seafarer's Kiss by Julia Ember Get This Deal You Might Also Like Barack Obama Release's His Summer Reading List for 2023 10 of the Best Historical Science Fiction Books Can You Match the Romance Novel to Its Opening Lines? Enchantment & Intrigue: Magical Cozy Mysteries to Enliven Your Bookshelf 8 Science Books Out This Summer That You Don't Want to Miss 42 of the Best Fantasy Novels From the Last 10 Years