Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day: July 22, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Gallant
$2.99 Gallant by V. E. Schwab
More Happy Than Not
$2.99 More Happy Than Not by Adam Silvera
If You Could Be Mine
$2.99 If You Could Be Mine by Sara Farizan
Some Girls Do
$2.99 Some Girls Do by Jennifer Dugan
Frostblood
$2.99 Frostblood by Elly Blake
A Secret Princess
$2.99 A Secret Princess by Margaret Stohl and Melissa de la Cruz
Let's Talk About Love
$1.99 Let's Talk About Love by Claire Kann
Camp
$2.99 Camp by L. C. Rosen
When You Were Everything
$1.99 When You Were Everything by Ashley Woodfolk
The Seafarer's Kiss
$.99 The Seafarer's Kiss by Julia Ember
