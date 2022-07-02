Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day: July 2, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Godslayers by Zoe Hana Mikuta

The best YA book deals of the day, sponsored by Godslayers by Zoe Hana Mikuta

A Sitting in St. James
$2.99 A Sitting in St. James by Rita Williams-Garcia
Get This Deal
The Project
$2.99 The Project by Courtney Summers
Get This Deal
The Mary Shelley Club
$2.99 The Mary Shelley Club by Goldy Moldavsky
Get This Deal
Meet Cute Diary
$1.99 Meet Cute Diary by Emery Lee
Get This Deal
We Set The Dark on Fire
$1.99 We Set The Dark on Fire by Tehlor Kay Mejia
Get This Deal
Clown in a Cornfield
$1.99 Clown in a Cornfield by Adam Cesare
Get This Deal
Watch Over Me
$2.99 Watch Over Me by Nina LaCour 
Get This Deal
Grown
$1.99 Grown by Tiffany D. Jackson
Get This Deal
Enter to win the best darned ereader money can buy