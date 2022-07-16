Sponsored

Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day: July 16, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
the audiobook of Wake the Bones by Elizabeth Kilcoyne

The best YA book deals of the day, sponsored by the audiobook of Wake the Bones by Elizabeth Kilcoyne

My Sister Rosa
$1.99 My Sister Rosa by Justine Larbalestier 
Get This Deal
Cheer Up: Love and Pompoms
$4.99 Cheer Up: Love and Pompoms by Crystal Frasier
Get This Deal
Dread Nation
$1.99 Dread Nation by Justina Ireland 
Get This Deal
The Rest of the Story
$1.99 The Rest of the Story by Sarah Dessen
Get This Deal
Apple (Skin to the Core)
$2.99 Apple (Skin to the Core) by Eric Gansworth
Get This Deal
Room Service
$1.99 Room Service by Maren Stoffels 
Get This Deal
Grown
$1.99 Grown by Tiffany D. Jackson
Get This Deal
All I Want For Christmas
$1.99 All I Want For Christmas by Wendy Loggia
Get This Deal
Enter to win the best darned ereader money can buy