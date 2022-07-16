Sponsored Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day: July 16, 2022 Deals Jul 16, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. the audiobook of Wake the Bones by Elizabeth KilcoyneThe best YA book deals of the day, sponsored by the audiobook of Wake the Bones by Elizabeth Kilcoyne. $1.99 My Sister Rosa by Justine Larbalestier Get This Deal $4.99 Cheer Up: Love and Pompoms by Crystal Frasier Get This Deal $1.99 Dread Nation by Justina Ireland Get This Deal $1.99 The Rest of the Story by Sarah Dessen Get This Deal $2.99 Apple (Skin to the Core) by Eric Gansworth Get This Deal $1.99 Room Service by Maren Stoffels Get This Deal $1.99 Grown by Tiffany D. Jackson Get This Deal $1.99 All I Want For Christmas by Wendy Loggia Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Best Books of 2022 (So Far) Goodreads Announces the Most Popular Historical Fiction of 2022 (So Far) Make Room For The New Cozy Mysteries–We Want More! 8 Mystery/Thriller Novels to Make You Ask When Libraries and Bookstores Got So Sus Best History Books for the Biggest Historical Eras 50 Best Manga You Must Read Right Now