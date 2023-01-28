Young Adult Deals Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day: January 28, 2023 Deals Jan 28, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $1.99 Raybearer by Jordan Ifueko Get This Deal $3.99 And They Lived . . . by Steven Salvatore Get This Deal $2.99 Jagged Little Pill by Eric Smith, with Alanis Morissette, Diablo Cody, and Glen Ballard Get This Deal $2.99 The Downstairs Girl by Stacey Lee Get This Deal $2.99 Somewhere Between Bitter and Sweet by Laekan Zea Kemp Get This Deal $2.99 A Forgery of Roses by Jessica S. Olson Get This Deal $1.99 How You Grow Wings by Rimma Onoseta Get This Deal $2.99 The Friend Scheme by Cale Dietrich Get This Deal $2.99 Luck of the Titanic by Stacey Lee Get This Deal $2.99 Salt to the Sea by Ruta Sepetys Get This Deal You Might Also Like An Open Letter to Stephen King: Book Censorship News, January 27, 2023 10 of the Weirdest Moments From Prince Harry's Memoir The Best New Book Titles, According to Goodreads 2023 Science Books to Add to Your TBR Right Now Novelist Paul La Farge Dies 12 Portal Fantasy Books Like Forspoken