Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day: January 28, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Raybearer
$1.99 Raybearer by Jordan Ifueko
And They Lived . . .
$3.99 And They Lived . . . by Steven Salvatore 
Jagged Little Pill
$2.99 Jagged Little Pill by Eric Smith, with Alanis Morissette, Diablo Cody, and Glen Ballard
The Downstairs Girl
$2.99 The Downstairs Girl by Stacey Lee 
Somewhere Between Bitter and Sweet
$2.99 Somewhere Between Bitter and Sweet by Laekan Zea Kemp
A Forgery of Roses
$2.99 A Forgery of Roses by Jessica S. Olson 
How You Grow Wings
$1.99 How You Grow Wings by Rimma Onoseta
The Friend Scheme
$2.99 The Friend Scheme by Cale Dietrich
Luck of the Titanic
$2.99 Luck of the Titanic by Stacey Lee 
Salt to the Sea
$2.99 Salt to the Sea by Ruta Sepetys 
