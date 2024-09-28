Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day for September 28, 2024

The best YA book deals of the day, hand picked by Book Riot.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Sunbearer Trials

$2.99

The Sunbearer Trials by Aiden Thomas
Get This Deal
Since You've Been Gone

$2.99

Since You've Been Gone by Morgan Matson
Get This Deal
Icebreaker

$2.99

Icebreaker by A. L. Graziadei
Get This Deal
First Test

$1.99

First Test by Tamora Pierce
Get This Deal
Undercover Latina

$3.99

Undercover Latina by Aya de León
Get This Deal
The Only Light Left Burning

$2.99

The Only Light Left Burning by Erik J. Brown
Get This Deal
Tell Me Again How a Crush Should Feel

$1.99

Tell Me Again How a Crush Should Feel by Sara Farizan
Get This Deal
The Weight of the Stars

$2.99

The Weight of the Stars by K. Ancrum
Get This Deal