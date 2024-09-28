Young Adult Deals Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day for September 28, 2024 The best YA book deals of the day, hand picked by Book Riot. Deals Sep 28, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99The Sunbearer Trials by Aiden ThomasGet This Deal$2.99Since You've Been Gone by Morgan MatsonGet This Deal $2.99Icebreaker by A. L. GraziadeiGet This Deal$1.99First Test by Tamora PierceGet This Deal $3.99Undercover Latina by Aya de LeónGet This Deal$2.99The Only Light Left Burning by Erik J. BrownGet This Deal $1.99Tell Me Again How a Crush Should Feel by Sara FarizanGet This Deal$2.99The Weight of the Stars by K. AncrumGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Read Books on Goodreads in September 2024 8 of the Worst Science Fiction Worlds To Live In The Best New Books Coming in October Just Read These SFF Books. They're Great. The Most Popular Books on Goodreads From the Last 5 Years Hidden Gem Audiobooks