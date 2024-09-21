Young Adult Deals Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day for September 21, 2024 The best YA book deals of the day, all hand picked by Book Riot. Deals Sep 21, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99Everything Everything by Nicola YoonGet This Deal$1.99Sawkill Girls by Claire LegrandGet This Deal $1.99Dear Martin by Nic StoneGet This Deal$2.99Icarus by K. AncrumGet This Deal $1.99Fire From The Sky by Moa B. Åstot, translated by Eva ApelqvistGet This Deal$1.99My Mechanical Romance by Alexene Farol FollmuthGet This Deal $2.99Unequal: A Story of America by Michael Eric Dyson and Marc FavreauGet This Deal$2.99Radio Silence by Alice OsemanGet This Deal $2.99Furia by Yamile Saied MéndezGet This Deal$2.99We Got The Beat by Jenna MillerGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week 8 of the Best Literary Mysteries and Thrillers 9 Twisted Science Fiction Novels About Time Travel Read These Award-Nominated Books With Your Book Club Why Teens Across the Country Are Acquiring Brooklyn Public Library's Free Digital Cards: Book Censorship News, September 20, 2024 New Science Fiction & Fantasy Releases for September 20, 2024