Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day for October 21, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Alanna: The First Adventure
$1.99 Alanna: The First Adventure by Tamora Pierce
Get This Deal
Don't Date Rosa Santos
$2.99 Don't Date Rosa Santos by Nina Moreno
Get This Deal
Man Made Monsters
$1.99 Man Made Monsters by Andrea L. Rogers
Get This Deal
Horrid
$1.99 Horrid by Katrina Leno
Get This Deal
Winterfolk
$2.99 Winterfolk by Janel Kolby
Get This Deal
How To Build A Heart
$2.99 How To Build A Heart by Maria Padian
Get This Deal
Hello Girls
$2.99 Hello Girls by Brittany Cavallaro and Emily Henry
Get This Deal
Vampires Never Get Old
$2.99 Vampires Never Get Old by Zoraida Córdova and Natalie C. Parker 
Get This Deal