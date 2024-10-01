Young Adult Deals Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day for October 1, 2024 The best YA book deals of the day, hand picked by Book Riot. Deals Oct 1, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99Sinner's Isle by Angela MontoyaGet This Deal$1.99Good Girl, Bad Blood by Holly JacksonGet This Deal $1.99Black Heart by Holly BlackGet This Deal$1.99Chainbreaker by Tara SimGet This Deal $0.99Yaqui Delgado Wants to Kick Your Ass: The Graphic Novel by Meg Medina, illustrated by Mel Valentine VargasGet This Deal$6.36For Every One by Jason ReynoldsGet This Deal $1.99My Mechanical Romance by Alexene Farol FollmuthGet This Deal$1.99The Fever by Megan AbbottGet This Deal You Might Also Like Fall Into A Mystery: 10 New Mystery & Thrillers For October 2024 20 October Romances to Warm Up To Just Read These SFF Books. They're Great. The Most Read Books on Goodreads in September 2024 8 of the Worst Science Fiction Worlds To Live In The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists