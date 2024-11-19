Young Adult Deals Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day for November 19, 2024 Deals Nov 19, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99Scout's Honor by Lily AndersonGet This Deal$2.99Gorgeous Gruesome Faces by Linda ChengGet This Deal $1.99Legendborn by Tracy DeonnGet This Deal$2.99Traitor by Amanda McCrinaGet This Deal $2.99Most Ardently by Gabe Cole NovoaGet This Deal$1.99Cuckoo Song by Frances HardingeGet This Deal $2.99The Weight of Stars by K. AncrumGet This Deal$2.99Represent: The Unfinished Fight for the Vote by Michael Eric Dyson and Marc FavreauGet This Deal You Might Also Like 8 of the Best Debut Mystery Novels Ever Written Barnes and Noble has Announced its 2024 Book of the Year The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week The Best Books of 2024, According to Amazon Books Editors TIME's 100 Must-Read Books of 2024 Barnes & Noble's Book of the Year is....