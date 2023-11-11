Young Adult Deals Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day for November 11, 2023 Deals Nov 11, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 And Break The Pretty Kings by Lena Jeong Get This Deal $3.99 We Are All So Good At Smiling by Amber McBride Get This Deal $1.99 Reggie and Delilah's Year of Falling by Elise Bryant Get This Deal $2.99 The Minus One Club by Kekla Magoon Get This Deal $1.99 My Good Man by Eric Gansworth Get This Deal $3.99 The Bone Witch Trilogy by Rin Chipeco Get This Deal $1.99 This Is Not A Personal Statement by Tracy Badua Get This Deal $2.99 This Town Is On Fire by Pamela N. Harris Get This Deal You Might Also Like Barnes & Noble's Best Books of the Year The Best High Fantasy Books for Magical Escapes The 16 Books Most Commonly Stolen from High School Libraries 12 Thrilling Heist Books 14 New November Book Club Picks, From GMA Book Club to The Stacks Book Club The Best Novels of 2023, According to Oprah Daily