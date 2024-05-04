Young Adult Deals Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day for May 4, 2024 Deals May 4, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99Lost In The Never Woods by Aiden ThomasGet This Deal$1.99Yolk by Mary HK ChoiGet This Deal $1.99Wings of Ebony by J. ElleGet This Deal$1.99SLAY by Brittney MorrisGet This Deal $2.99House of Yesterday by Deeba ZargarpurGet This Deal$2.99Elsewhere by Gabrielle ZevinGet This Deal $1.99The Shadows Between Us by Tricia LevensellerGet This Deal$.99Ferryman by Claire McFallGet This Deal You Might Also Like 8 of the Best New Graphic Novels and Comics Out in May 2024 Here Are The 2024 Edgar Award Winners for Best Mysteries May the Books Be With You: 10 New SFF Books Out May 2024 10 New Nonfiction Book Releases For May 2024 New Horror Books: May You Be Scared This May? Yes, You May The Best Book Club Books Out in May